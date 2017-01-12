Sponsors are needed for a ball

A FUNDRAISER is looking for businesses to support a masquerade ball.

The Crimson Masquerade Ball will be taking place on October 7 at The Langstone Hotel, Hayling Island, to raise money for Bloodwise.

Bloodwise is a charity that funds research into cures for lymphoma and leukaemia.

The event will feature a three-course meal.

Organiser Katie Jackson said: ‘In 2007 I lost my grandfather to blood cancer. It’s only once you are affected that you realise how many people are also affected by it.

‘More recently a friend of mine was diagnosed with blood cancer and is now in remission. The research Bloodwise has done has saved his life. We are looking for sponsors. If you would be willing to sponsor us £250, we will offer you two tickets to the event itself.’

For more, e-mail charityballhampshire@gmail.com.