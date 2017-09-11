Sports firm latest to sign up for retail park

A SPORTS superstore is opening in Portsmouth as part of a new £16.2 million development.

Global sports retailer Decathlon has announced its planned shop for the park, which will be open by Easter 2018.

The 10,000sq ft store will join other big-name retailers, including Costa, Greggs, Home Bargains and Pure Gym.

Construction is already under way at the park, which has been purchased by Portsmouth City Council.

Expansion manager for Decathlon, Ricardo Rodriguez, said: ‘I have been working hard for the past five years to bring Decathlon to Hampshire and I’m very excited about the opening of Decathlon Portsmouth for the Easter 2018 season at Portsmouth Retail Park.’

Property experts at south coast office Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) have predicted that the Portsmouth Retail Park in North Harbour will continue to ‘rebalance’ the retail offer in south Hampshire.

LSH, which has offices in Fareham and Southampton, acted as joint letting agents on all of the retail units.

John Butt, director in the retail agency at LSH’s south coast offices, said: ‘We are delighted that the scheme is now fully pre-let and it demonstrates the strength of retail demand in Hampshire, even with the uncertainty of Brexit.

‘We have been pleased to have been letting advisers on a number of schemes in the region over the past 10 years and have seen a gradual rebalancing of the retail offer in Portsmouth and at the eastern end of the M27 corridor, where before Hedge End and Southampton dominated the region.

‘This is nearly 500,000sq ft of retail space and indicates the buoyant economy of the region.’