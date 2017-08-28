Stabilisation of South farms

A NATIONAL property consultancy has revealed a stabilisation in farmland values in the South.

The stabilisation in quarter two of 2017 has reportedly been driven by lack of supply. Despite continued uncertainty in the sector, values remain the highest in southern and central England and evidence suggests bank lending for the agricultural sector is increasing.

Richard Liddiardk, rural partner at Carter Jonas South, said: ‘The land market in the south is rather patchy.

‘Buyers are being especially picky. Land has to be best in class to generate interest.

‘After a busy end to 2016 and start to 2017, activity over the last quarter has slowed down, but this is the traditional nature of the business. Going forward, the best land will sell at the right price, the average offerings will stick, and the poor will struggle.’