Staff from Fareham firm spruce up nurseries

EMPLOYEES gave up their time to give a new lease of life to a gardening centre that supports people with learning disabilities.

Volunteers from the Fareham branch of Morgan Sindall spent the day painting, gardening and doing general work to brighten up the grounds of Mayfield Nurseries in Southampton.

Fifteen staff members from the construction company put up new fencing and refurbished a stand used for selling plants.

Rachel Hampton, manager at the charity Solent Mind which runs Mayfield Nurseries, said: ‘The nurseries gives people with learning disabilities and mental health problems the opportunity to learn and re-learn basic work skills.

‘Volunteers work in all aspects of the nursery including seed sowing, potting plants, serving customers in the shop, carpentry and construction work as well as office and computer work.

‘The Morgan Sindall team has been extremely generous, hardworking and proactive in giving Mayfield Nurseries some much needed TLC and we’re very grateful.’

The volunteer work was part of Morgan Sindall’s annual event Give and Gain.

Andy Duff, managing director of business in the south, said: ‘Give and Gain has been a huge success across the region allowing us to help out with some really important community causes.

‘For us, giving something back to the community in which we work every day is important.’