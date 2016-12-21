Staff training lands award

COMMITMENT to staff training and development has seen a communications firm land a national award.

Onecom, in Whiteley, has been awarded silver accreditation from Investors in People after a rigorous assessment procedure.

Assessors examine how companies empower staff, recognise and reward good performance and deliver continuous improvement.

This is the first time that Onecom, which runs an employee rewards programme and invests heavily in training, has been assessed by IiP.

Darren Ridge, Onecom CEO, said: ‘Onecom’s success is built on its people, and this is why we place a heavy emphasis on staff training, mentoring and progression. To attain silver on our first assessment is a huge achievement for all of us, and staff at our Hampshire headquarters and in all our offices throughout the UK deserve credit.’