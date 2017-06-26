Start-up secures office move after worldwide demand

Two University of Portsmouth graduates are moving their home-based business start-up into brand new offices due to worldwide demand.

Colin Claverie and Chris Green created Skore On The Door with their friend Craig Willis.

The management consultancy and software business was born in the homes of the Portsmouth trio and their effective strategies are landing them clients both within the UK and across the pond.

Due to high demand, the business is now being moved into new premises in Portsmouth Technopole, a serviced offices centre.

Operations director Craig, technical director Colin and head of partnerships Chris help companies to benefit from their cost-saving solutions.

The budding entrepreneurs have so far managed to sign upwards of 40 clients spanning the UK, USA, Australia and mainland Europe, across a variety of sectors including construction, food production and software technology.

Some of their top clients include private healthcare providers, the NHS and even a major bank. Co-founder Craig said: ‘The business outgrew our respective homes far quicker than we anticipated; it was not possible to keep on having meetings with customers in hotels along the M27’.

The Technopole centre is a strong supporter of start-up businesses. Craig is hoping that Technopole’s support will help to drive the company’s success.

Craig said: ‘We’re a professional business and now we have a professional office at the Technopole, which I found out about from a free event at the University’s Business School when the serviced offices centre was being discussed because of its support for start-ups’.

Technopole’s centre manager Pete Outen said: ‘Skore is the latest customer to punch well above its weight in software applications. It’s great to see a start-up doing so well.’