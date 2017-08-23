Start-up support network toasts a successful year

Have your say

TWO entrepreneurs are celebrating after marking their start-up’s first year in business.

StartUp Disruptors Solent is a business support group founded by marketing specialist Becky Lodge and virtual assistant Laura Kenward.

The duo said they were tired of hearing horror stories from people experiencing unsavoury dealings with suppliers.

To combat this issue, seven people met in a pub in a bid to protect new start-ups and create a support network in which firms could thrive and succeed.

Becky and Laura said that, when they first started out, the group was small.

Becky said: ‘One year on, StartUp Disruptors Solent comprises more than 350 online members and hosts monthly face-to-face ‘‘meet ups’’ at the Old Customs House, Gunwharf Quays.

‘StartUp Disruptors provides much-needed practical and psychological support for new business owners, who can often feel overwhelmed by the social isolation of running their own company.’

Owner of Horndean-based business JK Fine Chocolates Jamie Kemp said: ‘StartUp Disruptors provides an amazing network of business owners who understand daily challenges.

‘I have supplied local events following connections made in the group.’

One member who is especially pleased with the support received from StartUp is Eastleigh-based Konexus Consulting owner Sarah Duggan.

Sarah said: ‘This group has not only brought me more than £6,000 worth of business, but also given me confidence and advice on how to grow and prosper.’

To business owners turning over less than £100k, support is free.