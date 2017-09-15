Steel decking firm changes to provide better service

Have your say

A STEEL decking company founded in Hampshire is revolutionising the way its workforce is handled.

SMD Ltd, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, has over 100 staff and is forming contract teams to oversee entire projects from design to completion.

Technical director Jamie Turner said: ‘We are creating ‘one-stop shops’ to deliver a better client service. Our new contract teams will improve efficiency, consistency and communications through increased collaboration.

‘Our processes are becoming streamlined with a single self-managed team rather than different departments dealing with clients.’