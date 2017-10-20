Steve is appointed as port’s general manager

A GENERAL manager has been appointed at Portsmouth International Port.

MMD Shipping Services, a UK importer and handler of fresh fruit and vegetables, has appointed Steve Williams as its permanent general manager.

Steve has spent the past five months at MMD working as an advisor to the board.

He has also managed the company on an interim basis and has experience working his way up in senior roles in the British maritime industry.

Steve said: ‘Over the past five months I have seen a lot of potential in the business, and the investment that has helped MMD maintain its reputation as a leading handler of fresh produce from all over the world.

‘I have also been able to better understand the challenges faced by staff.

‘As someone who has worked their way up from the very bottom rung of the maritime industry, I want to support and empower our employees to be the very best they can.’

Port director Mike Sellers said: ‘Since Steve’s arrival, the board has been impressed with the changes made so far and the objectives Steve has set for the company.

‘Now Steve is in place permanently, we’re in a position to drive the future of MMD into a more commercially viable business.’