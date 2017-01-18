Still time for good causes in Portsmouth to benefit from Co-op initiative

GOOD causes in Portsmouth still have time to nominate themselves for a funding boost.

The Co-op is on the lookout for local charities to share thousands of pounds generated by its new membership proposition.

The causes that are being supported by the Co-op change every six months, and the retailer is now looking for nominations for the next round of funding, which starts in early April.

Charitable organisations are being invited to apply via its website, causes.coop.co.uk.

The closing date for entries has been extended to January 25.

Members receive five per cent back on the cost of Co-op branded goods and services they buy with a further one per cent going to local causes.

Nick Crofts, president of the Co-op’s national members’ council, said: ‘I know the money raised will provide much-needed funding for organisations who contribute so much to improving local life.’