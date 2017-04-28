Students speak out

STUDENTS shared their ideas on what should happen with education in the Portsmouth area.

The Council of Portsmouth Students – a forum made up of young people from schools and colleges across the city – held its third summit at the Mary Rose Academy on Tuesday.

The students spent the day developing their plans for how they want to see education in the Portsmouth area change for the better.

Lord Mayor of Portsmouth David Fuller gave a talk to the young people about the importance of student voice in the city and education overall.

He said: ‘You should all be proud of the difference that work like this will make to the lives of young people in Portsmouth; to young students who may not be able to make their voice heard.’

The forum is organised by Unloc, a youth-led social enterprise based in Portsmouth, and has been running for 15 years.

Head of Unloc Student Forums Matthew Foster​ said: ‘These young leaders are able to develop plans to make a real impact on their school lives.’