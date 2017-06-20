Students will learn to be entrepreneurs thanks to Portsmouth firm

COLLEGES will be given a helping hand to give their students the skills to get into business.

Portsmouth-based firm Unloc has expanded its services to support Hills Road Sixth Form College in Cambridge, and Alton Sixth Form College.

The social enterprise is based at Portsmouth College and works with further education students to develop their entrepreneurial skills.

Unloc managing director Hayden Taylor said: ‘The initiative is to further push entrepreneurship as a genuine career pathway so education is more than a stepping stone to university.’

The aim of the programme for participating colleges is to provide learning opportunities for their students and for secondary school students to learn about starting their own business by taking part in a number of events.

Partner colleges will become champions for Unloc’s aims bringing students, organisations and businesses together.

Jo Trump, principal at Hills Road Sixth Form College, said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome the Unloc team to Hills Road from September when they will start working alongside our students to encourage them to think big and pursue their business ideas.

‘Unloc specialises in developing the entrepreneurs of the future and we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.’

Unloc’s Enterprise Academy helps 5,000 young people a year.