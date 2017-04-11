Subway launches delivery

FAST food takeaway Subway has announced that it will be launching an online delivery service covering Whiteley and the surrounding area later this month.

The new service, which is being launched on April 26, means customers can order the full range of subs, salads, snacks and drinks for delivery, seven days a week.

Area manager, Rick Fuller said: ‘We’ve spent over 14 months developing this service and have invested a lot of money in ensuring we can guarantee that our products can be successfully be brought to our customers front doors without compromising our strict quality standards. I’m confident that our customers will love the new service.’

Customers will be able to order online for delivery between 9am to 9pm and 11pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays by visitingsubwaywhiteleyshoppingcentre.co.uk