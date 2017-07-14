Supercar TV show asks local firms to help in big race

TWO local companies have featured in a new TV show on National Geographic aimed at petrolheads.

Key2 Group is a sign, display and graphics company based in Horndean and Winchester-based Ducati specialists Motor Rapido Ducati have both lent their skills to Supercar Megabuild.

The programme showcases a different supercar each week and then pits its abilities against another high-power vehicle.

In one episode, a Ducati racing bike was supplied by Motor Rapido and Key2 Group provided its super-fast printing techniques.

The two businesses already work together as Key2 assists in branding all of Motor Rapido’s Ducati racing bikes. Key2 states to be one of the largest and most comprehensive manufacturer of its type in the area.

Key2 was approached by Shine North TV and asked to make a bespoke design for the bike in a bid to make it look similar to the black and white £2m McLaren P1 supercar.

The TV team spent a day with Key2, filming bespoke vinyls being designed, printed and applied to the previously all black bike.

The bike had already been modified to make it aerodynamic enough to try and out-race the McLaren.

The Ducati prevailed in the race, beating the supercar by five seconds.

Key2 managing director Mike Keating said: ‘It was exciting to have a TV production crew here and we have so many exciting state-of-the-art print machines here, they found it really interesting.

‘It was a really unusual project to work on and I’m so proud of our entire team for the help they gave the TV crew.

‘It’s a proud moment for a local company to be featured on a show like this and it really highlighted the fact that we can turn our hand to anything.’