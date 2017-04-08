Superfan takeover

WHEN pop superstars Depeche Mode launched a competition for fans from around the world to run their Facebook page, Fareham’s Alyson Marlow was quick to apply.

The page has more than seven million followers and the Depeche Mode Fan Takeover attracted applications from around the world.

This week Alyson was thrilled to be among the chosen few to take control of the page for a day and share 36 years of memories.

Alyson, who runs Lee Peck Media, was in regular touch with the band in their early years and in 1982 the members all completed a questionnaire she sent them.

She said: ‘I’ve always been a huge fan and clearing through some old paperwork, I found this great piece of band history together with Christmas cards, letters and even thank you notes after sending them birthday cards.’

Alyson was the 20th person chosen to run the page for 24 hours.