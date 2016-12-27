Superfast broadband to reach rural area in scheme extension

THOUSANDS of residents will be able to get access to superfast broadband as a local authority looks to upgrade 550 roadside broadband cabinets.

Hampshire County Council and Winchester City Council are working together to improve access to superfast broadband.

Wave two of its superfast broadband project will involve upgrading the cabinets by September 2018, connecting an additional 34,000 premises across the county.

This will make superfast broadband available to 96 per cent of premises in Hampshire.

Cllr Rob Humby, Winchester City Council and Hampshire County Councillor for Bishop’s Waltham, said: ‘Superfast broadband is crucial to the vitality of our smaller rural communities. It will enable residents to do more online and faster, and for local businesses, it will open up new business ventures and opportunities.’

A recently announced extension to the programme will reach 97.4 per cent of premises by 2019, filling the gap in rural areas that are left out by market forces.

The two councils are keen to ensure that residents and businesses in the Winchester area are making the most of upgrades that are now available.

Broadband cabinets have been already been updated in some postcodes in Bishop’s Waltham, Hambledon, and Whiteley.

For a full list of cabinets and postcodes that have recently been upgraded go to hampshiresuperfastbroadband.com/about-the-project/live-cabinets/.