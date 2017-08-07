Supermarket celebrates 40th anniversary

A GOSPORT supermarket has been celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Asda in Cranbourne Industrial Estate, Dock Road, has been open since August 1, 1977, and colleagues were in high spirits to celebrate.

One of those celebrating was the supermarket’s longest serving colleague, Martin Dowse – who has been at the store since the very first day.

Martin is also the only employee to have been at the store since it first opened.

The store’s community champion, Rachel Webber, said: ‘Martin is a valued member of tour Asda team and we are proud to help him celebrate 40 years working in our store.

‘We are like one big family here, and we are lucky to have such a great colleague as Martin.’