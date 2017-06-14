Superyacht app launch set for summer

A HIGHLY anticipated superyacht app is to be launched in August.

Yachting Pages Media Group (YPMG) has worked with Sunseeker International to create the app, for senior crew and owners sourcing suppliers and services.

As a leader in providing products and services to the superyacht industry, YPMG has carried out extensive research to create the programme.

Steve Crowe, the group’s managing director, said: ‘The aim of the app is to make the lives of superyacht captains, owners and crew easier – we believe we’ve achieved that.

‘It’s an extension of our product range and will give users access to an extensive worldwide database of superyacht suppliers quickly and easily, both online and offline.’

The app will be available for download on Apple and Android devices from August.