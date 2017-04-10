Swanwick station staff honoured with award for their hard work

STAFF at Swanwick station are celebrating this week after they won a special recognition award from South West Trains.

Swanwick won the Station Pride award at the third annual customer service ceremony on Friday, March 17.

Staff were honoured for their outstanding contributions to customer service.

Two members of the team are pictured with their award.

According to judges from Travelwatch, British Transport Police and South West Trains’ customer service directorate, Swanwick is an example for other stations to follow.

It was commended for having an attractive and clean station environment with plants to welcome visitors and a well-stocked bookstall for passengers to browse through.

The station staff were also recognised as being helpful, friendly and always available for passengers when needed.

Adam Piddington, director for customer service at South West Trains, said: ‘I am very proud of all of our winners.

‘They have all demonstrated the meaning of making the difference by providing first-class customer service which, in a business like ours, is vital.

‘Although we can only recognise a small number of our employees at these awards, we know we have teams across the network providing fantastic customer care.’