Tackling teacher shortages

THE Portsmouth Teaching School Alliance (TSA)has doubled the number of teacher trainees this year, helping to address recruitment issues in the city.

In September, the alliance reported recruiting almost 50 trainee teachers.

According to The Department for Education, in the last year teacher vacancies are up by more than a quarter and the number of qualified entrants has decreased.

The Portsmouth TSA has hired 50 primary and secondary school trainees.

Lynn Nicholls, Portsmouth TSA director of ITT School Direct, said: ‘We have worked in close partnership with Portsmouth schools to recruit high quality trainees.

‘We are extremely proud that all who qualified this year gained teaching posts.

‘This outstanding result is testimony to our partner schools and alliance trainers, who supported them in their training year.’