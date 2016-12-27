Talented Euan honoured at prestigious awards

A TALENTED young apprentice from Portsmouth has won a regional apprentice award at this year’s EEF Future Manufacturing Awards.

Euan Beaden, 21, who works for SMR Automotive Mirrors, came up trumps by taking gold in the Final Year Intermediate & Advanced Apprentice Award, sponsored by Siemens.

The award recognises the outstanding contribution being made by manufacturing apprentices across the region.

Euan said: ‘I am delighted to have won. It’s an amazing feeling to be recognised for doing something I genuinely enjoy.’