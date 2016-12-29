Taste of Mexico comes to Cosham – on a bus!

TWO friends who set up a Mexican food business have branched out and brought their spicy flavour to Cosham.

Inspired by burritos they tried while travelling, Matt Sinden and Jack New set up Al Burrito in Albert Road, Southsea, in 2014.

They initially set up in the back of the-then Bar 57 – selling tasty burritos and other Mexican treats for guests. The food was well-received, so they expanded and eventually took over the whole premises.

The bar-restaurant continued to be a success and went from strength to strength.

Looking to expand further, they bought and converted a double-decker bus so they could cash in on the music festival industry.

However, after a successful summer season, they were stuck with what to do with the bus, which has a complete kitchen and seating for 30 people, over the winter.

Jack said: ‘When the festival season ended we thought “what are we going to do with it now?”. Rather than sticking it in a yard or storage, we found a man who owned some land in Cosham and he said that we could put it there, which was ideal.

‘It was where we wanted it to be, in the north of the city, and it could make a bit of money rather than doing nothing.

‘Now it’s proving pretty lucrative. It’s going well and it has been really well received.’

The bus, which is parked in the car park of the Clock House at the junction of Spur Road and Northern Road, is open from midday until 10.30pm every day and also offers deliveries.

It also has lunchtime specials as the pair look to cash in on the local business trade. It serves burritos, tacos, chilli dogs, nachos, desserts, plus more.

To order call (023) 9237 7822 or 07873 409817. Or go online at alburrito.co.uk/