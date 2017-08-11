Taxi giant Uber teams up with 30 restaurants in Portsmouth to launch UberEATS

Have your say

TAXI giant Uber has launched a fast-food app – with its drivers now set to deliver takeaway food throughout the city.

The global service is already proving to be popular in London among other cities and Portsmouth is the newest addition to the taxi giant’s list.

UberEATS is a food delivery service accessible through a phone app.

It aims to bring hordes of hungry people the food they crave to the comfort of their own home within 30 minutes.

At the tap of a button, you can have food from breakfast and burger chain FEED cafe, Casa Brasil and Prezzo delivered straight to your door.

In total, 30 restaurants in Portsmouth have signed up to the UberEATS service,which is launching today.

The phone app allows users to track the progress of their driver, a feature also available on the original Uber service.

From 11am, residents were due to be able to make orders from big chains or independents through the UberEATS phone app.

Other features of the app include a ‘rate my driver’ and ‘rate my meal’ service.

When ordering, users also have the option to customise a meal based on culinary or dietary requirements.

Unlike other fast food delivery services there is no minimum order requirement.

The service runs seven days a week from 11am to 11pm.

General manager of UberEATS Mathieu Proust said: ‘We’re hugely excited to be launching in Portsmouth today.

‘People in the city can now use UberEATS to get the food they want as conveniently as booking a car.

‘The app makes it easy to get the food you want with no minimum basket and just like Uber, the order is charged to your card so there’s no need for cash.’

Restaurant owners in the area are also excited at the prospect of opening their business to the wider region.

Andy Shark from Casa Brasil said: ‘On a rainy day, our passadores – meat waiters – are very excited to continue to share Brasil’s festive dining tradition with their customers. And with UberEATS in town, we can now deliver some of that Brazilian sunshine straight to their homes.’