Team at Gemma Lighting hail benefits of winning at Business Excellence Awards

With an Overall Business of the Year accolade under their belt, the team at Gemma Lighting know all too well the success that comes with winning a Business Excellence Award.

Managing director Craig Manuel was so impressed with the ceremony and its benefits that he made the decision to become a sponsor for the 2018 event.

The UK designer, manufacturer and supplier of high quality LED and solar LED lighting solutions was started in 2009 by founder Craig.

The team behind the award-winning company consists of test technicians, product designers and lighting engineers supplying a wide range of lighting to hotels, car parks, schools, hospitals and MOD sites.

Craig said: ‘I feel as though the awards are a fantastic opportunity for businesses to be rewarded for their hard work. When we entered we weren’t sure if we would win as the competition was very tough. You can imagine our surprise and delight when they announced the winner.

‘Winning Overall Business of the Year back in 2013 was a great way to motivate my team and gave them well-deserved recognition for their continued service.

‘The awards offer a great platform for local businesses and a chance to network. It was also a great night out for all of our staff. I would definitely recommend that companies nominate themselves and get involved. The team at Gemma Lighting are very happy to be sponsoring the event next year.’

After the win, it was back to work for Gemma Lighting. As 70 per cent of its products are exported overseas, the team are about to head to Dubai for a series of lighting exhibitions where their work will be showcased.

Craig continued: ‘After attending the ceremony itself, deciding to sponsor was an easy decision.’