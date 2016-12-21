Team bakes almost 31,000 pies

STAFF at a Havant supermarket are feeling full of festive cheer, as members of their bakery team are celebrating making a mouth-watering 30,960 freshly-baked mince pies this Christmas.

The bakery team at Asda have been busy making more than 1,000 mince pies for every day of advent.

Barbara Suggitt, Mike Robinson and Vikki Bastow who work in the bakery are celebrating 23, 11, and 13 years respectively of baking, and have filled more than 1,455,120 freshly-made mince pies combined in that time.

Fresh food production manager Ian Connolly said: ‘Barbara, Mike and Vikki have all worked tirelessly over the years baking delicious fresh products for locals to enjoy.

‘The team and I would like to say a massive thank you for their hard work, commitment and the millions of delicious treats that they have baked in this time.

‘Barbara, Mike and Vikki have nailed the art of the perfect pastry to spiced mincemeat filling and we hope that our customers enjoy the treats as much as we do.’