Team up for football award

A LEGAL team is being championed for its role in securing the sale of Portsmouth Football Club.

Portsmouth-based Verisona Law has been nominated for ‘Best Professional Service Business Serving Football’ at the Football Business Awards.

The firm represented the club during its sale to Michael Eisner and his Tornante investment group.

Verisona has been shortlisted alongside firms such as Coutts, and KSS.

Chairman Michael Dyer said: ‘It is always satisfying to be recognised for the hard work behind a successful deal, but this was a truly unique case.

‘We all came together to save and support the rehabilitation of a football club that means so much to so many people. I know I speak for the whole team when I say how proud we are to have been part of that historic achievement.’