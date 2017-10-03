Teaming up for Will Month

PORTSMOUTH-based firm QualitySolicitors Large & Gibson has partnered with Barnardo’s for October Will Month.
The campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of making a will that can help to remember causes close to your heart.
Thanks to the partnership, if you’re aged 55 or over, the solicitors will write a simple will for free in the hope that residents will consider remembering Barnardo’s in their will alongside loved ones.
The scheme has proved to be a success, raising more than £15m in estimated future income for vulnerable and disadvantaged children. Solicitor Tricia Longmore said: ‘We’re excited to be involved with Will Month again.
‘We hope that many people in the local community visit us throughout October and get involved with this great initiative.’
