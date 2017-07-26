Tech company renews big recruitment contract

HI-TECHNOLOGY group, a Waterlooville-based manufacturer of plastic injection mouldings, has announced that it has teamed up with recruitment agency FPR Group.

FPR specialises in manufacturing recruitment and will supply temporary workers to Hi Technology for an additional two years under their renewed contract.

HR advisor at Hi Technology, Anna Greenslade said: ‘FPR take the time to understand our business needs and have been extremely successful in providing us with a high standard of temporary staff within hours of the initial request.’