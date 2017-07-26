Tech firm in training for three peaks charity event

STAFF at Fareham-based technology firm Taylor Made Computer Solutions are planning to raise £15,000 for charity.

Over the past three months the tech team have completed 500 miles walking in a bid to train for their upcoming Three Peaks Challenge.

Around 20 employees will be strapping on their hiking boots to climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in one day this September.

The challenge is in aid of the Wessex Cancer Trust. To prepare themselves, staff have been running together every Wednesday from the company headquarters in Cams Hall Estate and then completing long walks at weekends.

In the next couple of months the team plan to add another 500 miles to their log as they complete training expeditions along the south coast and in the Brecon Beacons.

Team leader Joe Jeffers said: ‘We all know that preparation is key when it comes to IT projects, so we’ve been applying the same logic to our Three Peaks Challenge. We’re a pretty close team as it is, but the training has brought us even closer together, which is nice. We’re already feeling much fitter and can’t wait to see how quickly we can complete the challenge in September.’