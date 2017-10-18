Technician wins prestigious award for cloud technology

Have your say

A ENGINEER at NATS in Whiteley, has won a technology award.

John Wheal, an air traffic engineer, has been awarded The Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET) Technician of the Year award.

John was nominated due to the key role he played developing ‘Springboard’, a test and development cloud-based platform.

John said: ‘It is a complete surprise and a real honour to win this highly-regarded industry award.

‘Since joining NATS I have been able to build on the technical knowledge that I learnt in my degree course and apply it to a real-world problem in a unique, safety-critical environment.’