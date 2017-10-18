Technology staff muck in to help out at college

STAFF from Havant-based technology firm Lockheed Martin UK were elbow-deep in mud and water last week as part of a Community First campaign.

Sixteen employees volunteered to spend the morning with Hayling Island Horticultural Society at Hayling College, helping the organisation with its Growing Together project.

A sunny day made the hard work more bearable, as tasks included clearing a pond, polytunnel and allotment area so that students could start to plant and grow their own food.

The Growing Together project breaks down intergenerational divides, encouraging children and adults to learn and have fun together.

The partnership was arranged through Community First.

Staff split up into two teams. Some worked hard digging out the overgrown allotment and polytunnel so that students can learn basic gardening and teamwork skills from the newly-renovated space.

The second team cleared the overgrown pond area, making it a more inviting environment.

Melanie Coles, head of communications at Lockheed Martin in Havant, said ‘A tremendous effort from our team. When we heard about the Growing Together project at the college, we were keen to help to keep up the momentum.

‘Working with the pupils and the team from Hayling Horticultural Society, we were able to prepare the ground for the next season and ensure the great work continues.’