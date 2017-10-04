Telecommunications firm appoints IoT services head

ONECOM has appointed a former Telefonica 02 specialist to lead its Internet of Things drive.

Telecoms specialist Graham Doe has been hired as head of IoT at the firm, which has offices in Fareham and throughout Hampshire.

The appointment comes after Onecom signed a five-year deal with Vodafone to develop, launch and manage IoT services nationwide. Graham has more than 10 years’ experience working in the industry.

He said: ‘I’m excited to take this new role and look forward to driving Onecom’s dominance in the IoT market, achieving ambitious sales growth targets and leading an expanding sales and marketing team.’