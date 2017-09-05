Telecoms giants roll out ‘Internet of Things’ deal

ONECOM has signed a strategic five-year deal with Vodafone.

The agreement has been made to develop, launch and manage ‘Internet of Things’ (IOT) services for UK businesses.

The Internet of Things turns machines, devices and objects into ‘intelligent’ assets by connecting them, helping businesses to create more efficient processes.

Under the new deal, communications provider Onecom will deploy Vodafone’s IoT technology, while also developing its own IoT services.

The partnership enables IoT services to be rolled out to more businesses via Onecom and Vodafones teams.

Chief operating officer at Onecom Aaron Brown said: ‘We are committed to maintaining Onecom’s position at the leading edge of business communications, and see IoT services as a major focus of growth over the next five years and beyond.

‘This new partnership complements our strong relationship with Vodafone and enables us to realise our vision of making it simple for our business customers to deploy IoT technology across their organisations, giving them the edge over their competitors and opening up virtually endless possibilities in a connected world.’