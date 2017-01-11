Tesco in North Harbour

SUPERMARKET customers looking to get fit and healthy were treated to free smoothies, fruit and fun healthy activities.

The Tesco Extra Portsmouth North Harbour store, in Clement Attlee Way, brought in two smoothie bikes for the occasion.

Once customers had chosen their ingredients they could then blend the perfect smoothie by using pedal power.

Store manager Paul Cavaliere said: ‘We know that in January a lot of our customers decide to become more active and to eat more healthily, and so we wanted to hold an activity in-store that would help to encourage and support our customers in making this change, as well as giving them ideas on ways to do this.

‘The two smoothie bikes were such great fun and all our customers were also given free healthy recipe books of meals so that they could try them at home.

‘The healthy fun day created a fantastic atmosphere in store and the smoothies were a big hit.’

The Tesco Extra North Harbour store is open 24 hours Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.