Tesco scraps carrier bags

TESCO has announced it is scrapping its single-use plastic bags.

Since new legislation was introduced in 2015, the store has been offering single-use bags to customers at a cost of 5p each, along with the option of a 10p bag for life.

The incentive has cut the number of plastic bags used by Tesco by 1.5bn.

Despite this success, the supermarket reported that it still sells over 700m 5p bags each year and wants to reduce this number.

From August 28, 5p plastic bags will be discontinued from all Tesco stores, with only the 10p ‘Bag for Life’ bags available for purchase.

The reusable bags are made from 94 per cent recycled plastic and the store replace them for free once they have worn out.

Money made from the sale of the 10p bags goes to Tesco’s ‘Bags of Help’ scheme, funding community projects through the UK.