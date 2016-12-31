The latest planning applications in your area

Here is your weekly guide to what is being planned for your area.

-----

PORTSMOUTH

Milton: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 98 Mayles Road; Mrs Julie Bannister.

St. Thomas: Internal alterations to remove sections of internal walls at lower ground floor at 9 Gloucester View; Ms Frances Blake.

St. Jude: Retrospective application for the construction of a single-storey rear extension and installation of external ducting, fan and extraction unit at Public House 18 - 20 Florence Road; The Mercer Collection.

Nelson: Construction of first-floor rear extension at 200 Kingston Road Portsmouth; Mr P Shirlaw.

Charles Dickens: Demolition of building nos 1/159, 1/162 & 1/163 at Victoria Road; BAE Systems Maritime Service.

-----

FAREHAM

Fareham West: Single-storey extension to measure 3.2-metre deep, 3.45-metre high with an eaves height of 2.9m at 35 Napier Crescent; Mr & Mrs Pilliner.

Park Gate: Single-storey side extension at 16 Dove Gardens; Mae Simarro/Adam Skelding.

Hill Head: Two-storey side and rear extensions at 198 Stubbington Lane; Mr Douglas Brooks.

Locks Heath: Single-storey rear extension at 10 Hood Close; Mr K J Sheath.

Park Gate: Conversion of the garage to a habitable room at 55 Collingworth Rise; Ms Sarah Baker.

-----

HAVANT

Waterlooville: Prior notification for single-storey development extending 4.3 metres beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling, incorporating an eaves height of 2.6 metres and a maximum height of 3 metres at 74 Andrew Crescent; Ms C Whitehead.

Hayling West: Remove existing close-boarded boundary fence to south. Erect new wall and pass gates at 394 Sea Front, Hayling Island; Mr C Patterson.

Emsworth: Remove lowest south-west facing limb of 1No. Pine (T2); crown raise 1No. Pine (T5) to give 1.5m clearance ; remove two south-east facing limbs of 1No. Giant Redwood at Mulberry Lodge, 26 New Brighton Road; Mrs Angella.