The News Hair and Beauty Awards: The countdown is on for this year’s awards evening

The time for entering our awards is over and now the countdown is on for our black tie awards evening and the announcement of this year’s winners.

New to the world of competition is our Training of the Centre sponsor, Oscarine Benneh, owner of Oscar’s Hair and Beauty who specialise in hair enhancement and replacement.

The 44 year-old said: ‘ We have not entered any competitions before because we think our work is too specialised but I think the awards make you feel as though you have done something right.

‘I decided to get involved by sponsoring Training Centre of the Year as I used to train people before it became too overwhelming.’

Oscarine has been in the hair and beauty industry for over two decades.

She said: ‘I have been doing hair enhancement for about 20 years which is hair extensions and I wear hair extensions myself.

Over about the last five years I have also been doing hair enhancement.’

Oscarine explained she liked to solve people’s hair problems.

She said: ‘If your hair is frizzy or unruly then I like to make improvements to the style.’

Oscar’s Hair and Beauty salon sells a range of wig styles including clip-in extensions and ponytail pieces as well as a collection by American Actress Raquel Welch.

Oscarine and her team are excited about the black tie evening at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on November 4.

She said: ‘I will be excited to go as I don’t get to get dressed up very often and it will be lovely to be with fellow people from the industry.’

Information about tickets to the awards evening will be released soon.