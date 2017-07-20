The Solent LEP reveals a £5m innovation fund

Have your say

Companies and organisations based in the Solent region with innovative investment proposals are being asked to apply for up to £5m in the Solent LEP’s new round of its Innovation Fund.

The Solent LEP works to secure a more prosperous and sustainable future for the Solent area. It is passionate about backing projects which benefit local SMEs.

Applicants can apply for a share of £250,000 or more capital investment from the £5m fund. They must submit their applications along with their business cases before October, 2017.

Any business that submits a pre-application form will receive free support from the Solent LEP team.

LEP chairman Gary Jeffries said: ‘We are delighted to launch this call for proposals to support innovation in our region’s priority sectors.’

‘This is all about driving wider growth and raising competitiveness and productivity through investment and collaboration.’

Chief executive Anne-Marie Mountifield said: ‘We are now witnessing the emergence of a new, future-facing Solent with SMEs the lifeblood of the economy.’