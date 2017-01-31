Theatre appoints PR agency

A THEATRE run by a charity has appointed a PR and marketing agency to help bring in the crowds.

Titchfield Festival Theatre has appointed Logical Creative Marketing (LCM), which is based in Gatcombe House, Copnor Road, Copnor.

The theatre, which is a registered charity, is the only ‘green’ and fully sustainable theatre in Europe, and is undergoing an extensive renovation, including the installation of a biomass boiler and solar panels.

Its historical 15th century barn holds an annual Shakespeare festival, Bard at the Barn, and also hosts weddings and corporate events.

Adam Feeley, a trustee at the Titchfield Festival Theatre, said: ‘We chose LCM as they know the area and are excited about working with us; it is great to see results already coming from the partnership.’

Go to titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com for more.