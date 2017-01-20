Theatre’s heritage project receives funding

A HERITAGE project that will look at the role of a theatre through the First World War has been awarded nearly £10,000 of lottery funding.

The Kings Theatre in Southsea has received £9,900 from the Heritage Lottery Fund for its Theatre of War heritage project.

Awarded through HLF’s First World War: then and now programme, the project will focus on the social context of the First World War and the role of a provincial theatre in a busy port city.

The Kings Theatre remained open throughout the war, providing solace and comfort and a chance to forget about the horrors of for a few hours. Residents of the city as well as troops, sailors and nurses stationed in the city were entertained by some of the biggest stars, yet little has been recorded of this time before and during the war. Thanks to the National Lottery, the heritage of the theatre during this period will now be better interpreted.

Katrina Henderson, community engagement officer said: ‘We are thrilled to have received the support of the Heritage Lottery Fund and can’t wait to get started on the project. I’m excited about getting people from Portsmouth enthused about the historical importance of the Kings Theatre and its role during that war. We hope lots of great stories come to light which we can share with the wider community.’

The theatre is looking for volunteers to take part. Go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk for more information.