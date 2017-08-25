‘They seem outdated and stereotypical...’ - offending posters taken off the shelves at garden centre

Have your say

A GARDEN centre has taken posters a grandmother described as ‘stereotypical and insulting’ off its shelves.

Gillian Elton-Wall was visiting Garsons in Titchfield when she came across the signs that told boys to ‘climb trees’ and ‘build a fort’ while girls should ‘dance like a ballerina’ and ‘have tea parties.’

She said: ‘The items, no doubt intended to decorate a child’s bedroom, seem to me to confirm very dated and unhealthy gender stereotypes, not at all suitable for 2017.

‘They suggest that whilst boys are active, positive and dynamic, girls are merely passive, decorative and domestic.

‘Do we really see girls in this negative and patronising way in the 21st century?

She added: ‘To suggest that girls should limit their ambitions to painting their nails, singing songs and dancing like a ballerina is deeply insulting.’

The 74-year-old, who has an eight-year-old grandaughter, added: ‘I don’t want people telling her what she should do to be a proper girl like painting her nails and baking cupcakes.

‘As a teacher I hope that all children will use their imagination, be brave, climb trees and have fun.’

Garsons have now removed the posters from sale after Gillian sent a complaint.

Director Ben Thompson said: ‘There was a product that a customer alerted us to and we have now swiftly removed it.’

Gillian said: ‘I was very pleased as I sent an email in the evening and I got an instant response.

‘They didn’t waste any time in removing the product and I was delighted to hear of the immediate action in withdrawing the product.’