‘Think European’ says expert

A LAW expert has commented after a report revealed the need for an additional 100,000 homes in the south east.

Sara Hanrahan, a partner at Blake Morgan, specialises in affordable housing schemes. She said: ‘There is no question that radical measures are needed.

‘There was a shift towards home ownership several decades ago that has become embedded in our psyche. In many European countries there is more flexibility in tenures. In Germany over half the population rents.

‘As a result the standard of rental accommodation is generally much higher. Removing the stigma that surrounds renting and providing better quality housing is something the government needs to examine in more detail.

‘Probably not so popular a concept post Brexit, but essentially we need to become more ‘European’ in our thinking.’