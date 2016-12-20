Thousands of homes in line to receive superfast broadband

TEN thousand more Hampshire homes and businesses will have access to superfast internet speeds as part of a £7.8m extension to the Hampshire Superfast Broadband scheme.

The scheme was approved by the leader of Hampshire County Council Roy Perry last week.

Superfast speeds of 24 megabits per second will extend to 97.4 per cent of county properties by 2019.

Cllr Perry said: ‘This is vital investment to ensure Hampshire businesses and families continue to thrive in today’s digital world, particularly in harder to reach, rural parts of the county which make up the remaining few per cent. We are committed to leaving no-one behind.’