Thousands of students try to grab a Gunwharf bargain

STUDENTS descended on Gunwharf Quays Shopping Centre on October 3 for one of the region’s biggest shopping events.

The centre’s outlets advertise bargains for students as they continue into their new year of study and the shopping destination provides a party atmosphere with the help of TigerTiger’s resident DJ.

BH Live Active ran competitions to win gym memberships. Students got stuck into the pull-up challenge contest and short tennis matches.

More than 80 brands participated in the event, including food and drink outlets, offering a variety of discounts throughout the evening.