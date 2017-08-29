Toilet incident closes pool

PORTSMOUTH Pyramids Centre was closed for 24 hours from August 28 due to a health and safety concern.

The swimming pool had to be closed for a full day to be thoroughly cleaned after a child defacated in the pool.

When contacted, a spokesperson at The Pyramid said: ‘Unfortunately on Monday afternoon a child went to the toilet in our swimming pool.

‘Subsequently the pool section had to be closed so that we could attend to the area and clean it thoroughly so that it isn’t contaminated or a danger to our visitors.

‘I’m not allowed to comment on this further but, as the incident happened at 4pm on Monday, the pool is closed until 4pm on Tuesday.

‘After this point it will be safe for use for the public.’