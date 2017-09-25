Tony is set to bring mix of skills to concrete firm

A NEW operations manager has been appointed at L&S Concrete.

Tony Willis will be based in the firm’s Fareham headquarters and will lead a team of 20 staff as they oversee the development of the business and its fleet.

Tony brings more than 20 years’ experience to L&S, with a long career in the concrete industry.

Tony said: ‘Having spent the best part of my working life in the concrete business at large multinationals, I am delighted to bring my experience to a fast-growing independent firm. I’m hugely impressed with the L&S ethos and their emphasis on customer care. I look forward to helping them take the concrete business to the next level.’