Top honour for PR agency at industry awards

A PR agency has been named one of the most outstanding consultancies in the south at a regional industry awards.

Briscoefrench, which has its headquarters at Sarisbury Green, won a gold and two silvers at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations regional PR profession awards, held in Bristol.

It won the silver for the Most Outstanding PR Consultancy in the south, south west and Channel Islands region – the top award in regional PR for the area.

The gold was for work on a special publication for a local authority in Hampshire, and the other silver for an exhibition it organised at the European Commission in Brussels.

Director Kevin Briscoe said: ‘Being named one of the most outstanding PR agencies is an endorsement that our offering for clients is ticking the right boxes.’