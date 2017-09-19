Search

Top jockey gives speech at Hampshire Chamber lunch

Desert Orchid jockey Colin Brown, second left, is welcomed by Maureen Frost, Hampshire Chamber chief executive, for the chamber's annual Southampton Boat Show lunch. With them at the city's Grand Harbour Hotel are business development specialists Rory Renwick, left, from Ascot Racecourse and Chris Smith from facilities management company Norse.
A FORMER top jockey gave an insightful speech at the Hampshire Chamber’s Southampton Boat Show lunch.

Colin Brown, known for his partnership with steeplechaser Desert Orchid, told of how he went from sleeping in a stable to overcoming racecourse injuries, drawing parallels between elite sport and business.

Over 100 business leaders attended the event at the Grand Harbour Hotel.

Hampshire Chamber chief executive Maureen Frost said: ‘Colin is a highly engaging public speaker. We all had great fun listening to him reflecting on how you need determination and resilience just as much in business as you do in sport.’