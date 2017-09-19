Top jockey gives speech at Hampshire Chamber lunch

A FORMER top jockey gave an insightful speech at the Hampshire Chamber’s Southampton Boat Show lunch.

Colin Brown, known for his partnership with steeplechaser Desert Orchid, told of how he went from sleeping in a stable to overcoming racecourse injuries, drawing parallels between elite sport and business.

Over 100 business leaders attended the event at the Grand Harbour Hotel.

Hampshire Chamber chief executive Maureen Frost said: ‘Colin is a highly engaging public speaker. We all had great fun listening to him reflecting on how you need determination and resilience just as much in business as you do in sport.’