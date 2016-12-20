Top marks for businessman

THE owner of cosmetic vehicle repair company Revive! Steve Thatcher has become one of the most highly qualified technicians in his field.

Revive! in Portsmouth specialises in repairing minor scuffs and scrapes to vehicle bodywork and alloy wheels.

Business owner Steve has achieved full IMI accreditation which means he has a high level of expertise and industry knowledge and is among the top mobile smart repairers in the UK.

Organised by the Institute of the Motor Industry, the accreditation involves a series of rigorous practical assessments and a knowledge test, all under strict examination conditions.

Steve said: ‘There is always more to learn. It’s important that I continue to develop my own skills and keep up with changes in the industry – such as new products and techniques. It gives customers the assurance that we’re at the top of our game.’