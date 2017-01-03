Town in top holiday places

GOSPORT has been named the place in the country that has the fourth highest demand for holiday homes.

Data from holidaylettings.co.uk revealed that the town received one of the highest number of bookings per property throughout 2016.

Saskia Welman, spokeswoman for holidaylettings.co.uk, said: ‘The demand in Gosport really demonstrates the growing popularity of holiday rentals in all sorts of destinations across the UK.

‘It’s proof that you don’t have to live in a penthouse suite in central London to make money letting out your home. If you own a home in Gosport, you could really have an ace up your sleeve.’

‘With the new year just around the corner, it’s the perfect opportunity to generate income.’